This home is fenced for horses and comes with horse paneling. The roof was installed about 5 years ago. The flooring and interior paint was done last year. The exterior of the home and shed was just painted. The house was replumbed a few years ago. The furnace and central a/c were installed a few years ago. The main bedroom comes with a walk in closet. Book your appointment to view this home today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $240,000
