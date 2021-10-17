 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $240,000

This home is fenced for horses and comes with horse paneling. The roof was installed about 5 years ago. The flooring and interior paint was done last year. The exterior of the home and shed was just painted. The house was replumbed a few years ago. The furnace and central a/c were installed a few years ago. The main bedroom comes with a walk in closet. Book your appointment to view this home today!

