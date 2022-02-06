3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $245,000

Be the first to know
ELKO – A man accused of downloading child pornography to his Google account was given a suspended sentence in a plea agreement and won’t be re…
ELKO – Officers serving a temporary protection order got more than they bargained for.
ELKO – An Elko man accused of a drive-by shooting at a northside Elko home in October 2019 was sentenced to up to 40 months in prison followin…
New variety of meth is causing concerns
The officer requested a warrant for domestic violence but the Elko County District Attorney’s Office filed a criminal complaint on more serious charges
ELKO – A California man was arrested Saturday night after a police chase and crash that followed a road rage incident on Mountain City Highway.
ELKO – An Owyhee man who was jailed on a charge of lewdness with a child has been given a suspended sentence following a plea agreement.
ELKO -- Elko County District Attorney Tyler Ingram on Friday explained the reasoning behind a plea agreement in a lewdness case involving a 7-…
ELKO – An Elko man accused of pointing a knife at a woman was sentenced to 90 days in jail after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit assau…
ELKO – A Spring Creek man who was arrested three months ago following two police chases and a crash was arrested again Sunday on charges of st…
