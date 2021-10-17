3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $249,900

This immaculate home is situated on a corner lot with views of the Ruby Mountains and Spring Creek Marina. It sits on 2.88 acres of land just outside the Spring Creek Association, all the benefits of living in Spring Creek with no HOA dues. This spacious open concept living space invites you in to this home with skylights for some natural light, granite countertops in an updated kitchen, pellet stove to keep you warm and cozy and split bedroom floorplan. Master Bedroom has large closet and its own bathroom with soaker tub and tiled shower.