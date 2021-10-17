This immaculate home is situated on a corner lot with views of the Ruby Mountains and Spring Creek Marina. It sits on 2.88 acres of land just outside the Spring Creek Association, all the benefits of living in Spring Creek with no HOA dues. This spacious open concept living space invites you in to this home with skylights for some natural light, granite countertops in an updated kitchen, pellet stove to keep you warm and cozy and split bedroom floorplan. Master Bedroom has large closet and its own bathroom with soaker tub and tiled shower.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $249,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A Wells-area parent announced he would take his unmasked children to school Tuesday in protest of Gov. Steve Sisolak’s mask mandate, th…
Trustees Teresa Dastrup and Ira Wines had been scheduled to appoint five board members
When police arrived they found the suspect sitting on the porch with a gunshot wound to his right thigh
ELKO – A Winnemucca man died Sunday evening after his pickup slammed into a parked travel trailer in a residential area.
Thirteen were in the 20-49 age groups
ELKO – A vehicle accident resulting in the death of a woman at an Elko gas station/convenience store more than a year ago was resolved Thursda…
ELKO – An Elko woman was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of her adult daughter more than a year ago.
Biden announced in September that the Labor Department would draft a rule requiring large employers to vaccinate or test employees for COVID-19. But mines do not operate under the oversight of OSHA. They have their own regulatory agency: MSHA.
“For us, it’s about educating not selling,” Brandy said. “If we don’t have a bra in your size, I’m going to tell you we don’t have one in your size.”