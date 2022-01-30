3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $250,000

Welcome to this adorable home with a detached shop ready for its new home owner today! This 3 bed 2 bathroom home has been well cared for, and is super clean! Has a fenced and cross fenced back yard for your pets, a nice sized lot that sits up on a hill with some great views of the Spring Creek Valley. Come take a look today! Seller does have central air and a window unit (See outback) the window unit was just not taken down since central was installed!