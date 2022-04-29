3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $250,000

LIKE NEW! 2021 model. This stunning 3 bed 2 bath ALL ELECTRIC, no pesky propane bills, Spring Creek home is move in ready and ready for YOU to call it home. Open concept layout with spacious living room, kitchen and dining room tied seamlessly together as one. With wooden accented breakfast bar that catches your eye the moment you step inside kitchen boasts matching black appliances which include electric range/oven with vented hood and accented back splash, dishwasher, and refrigerator. Spacious bedrooms. Main bath offers shower/tub combo, single sink vanity, and toilet. Master is large and master bath boasts large shower, raised vanity with tons of counter space, and large walk in closet. The wood accented laminate flooring in bathrooms, kitchen and laundry room gives these spaces that beautiful flare. Laundry room just beyond kitchen. This beautiful LIKE NEW home is a must see. RV parking and shed stays.