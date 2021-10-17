3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $253,000

This adorable, conveniently located home has all the upgrades and is move-in ready! As soon as you enter you'll love the neutral colors, tile flooring & open concept. The pellet stove will be perfect for the winter months & you'll enjoy the convenience of central air during the summer! The kitchen has granite counter tops & a raised breakfast bar - all appliances stay! The 3 bedrooms feature new laminate flooring and both bathrooms have been updated as well! There's literally nothing you need to do but enjoy! The backyard is perfect for relaxing, kids & pets (horses too!). The property is fully fenced including gates for the driveway, an enclosed & covered dog kennel/chicken coop area & storage shed.