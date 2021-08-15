3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $259,900

Come and view this awesome 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on 1.03 acers. The home has 1,680 square feet, spacious living room with wood stove with brick hearth and partial wall, kitchen large enough for multiple cooks & breakfast bar large to sit many, dining room that will hold any size of table and hutches, bedrooms are roomy and will hold all your bedroom furniture (one being used as a office area), laundry room with cabinets on both sides + seating and right next to the rear door for your muddy clothes. Rear patio is covered, sellers added sun blocking shades for snow and sun (in the summer use for a greenhouse area for their tomatoes. This covered patio leads to the man door on the detached 1080 sq. ft. garage with enclosed storage area in the rear left side. Room for your rigs and all your toys! Facing the garage on the right side is where they parked their travel trailer. Check out the huge amount of gravel in this extra wide parking area. The front lawn is fantastic with sprinklers (rear w/ sprinklers but no lawn), mature trees, shrubs and plants. 21ST MORTAGAGE 800-955-0021 VANDERBILT MORTGAGE STATES YOU DO NOT NEED 20% DOWN 800-970-7250 APPLY ONLINE WWW.VMF.COM