3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $260,000

Great location on this updated home on 2 acres. Mountain and valley views, room to build a shop and close to the bus stop. Kitchen features a newer fridge, dishwasher and microwave and granite countertops. Large covered patio with hot tub and TV overlooks backyard that has a designated dog run that encircles the backyard.

School board: 'Masks optional'
Local

School board: 'Masks optional'

ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.

