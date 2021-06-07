3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $265,000

Sitting on the back deck you will see amazing views of the Ruby Mountains, surrounded by the shade of the trees in the backyard. Home has 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, closets are all large and provide plenty of storage space. Home has a pellet stove, newer vinyl windows, and new laminate flooring throughout. Backyard is fenced and there is another fenced off dog run area. Garage is oversized and has workbench and shelving all set up. Fridge, washer, dryer, and 2 sheds stay with the home. SB/Modular. View More