3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $265,000

3 bedroom 2 bathroom home OUTSIDE of the Association on a WELL! This property would make a great horse property or would be perfect for someone who wants space and a well. There is another office/room that could be used as a bedroom if needed! Sitting on just over 2 acres this home has a metal roof, fresh paint, new carpet, and new tile. All sheds stay with property. It definitely has that country feel to it! Don't miss out!