3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $269,900

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom site built home sits on over 2 acres and is the perfect place to call home! The yard is manicured and looks out to the beautiful Ruby Mountains! Upon entering, you're greeted by the spacious living area that opens up to the kitchen/dining area. Down the hall is where you'll find a full sized bath with a shower tub combo, 2 large guest bedrooms and the master bedroom at the end of the hallway. The master bedroom is oversized with plenty of space for all your furniture and a large closet! The bathroom is attached to give you extra privacy. Out back, you will find 2 storage sheds and another shed/workshop that has electricity and would be perfect for a hobby room or workshop! The roof was replaced in 2015, new carpet and tile 2016, new paint in 2017. Put this one on your list to see! View More

