 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $269,900

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $269,900

Stunning Views! Do you want land and have animals that need space this home is for you, it has 2.13 acres! Fenced for horses. Has beautiful views of the ruby mountains! This home Features 3 bedroom 2 bath 1620 sqft A detached garage with automatic doors! View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News