3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $270,000

3 bed / 2 bath home located on an acre of land in Spring Creek, NV. This well-cared-for home has a beautiful view of the Ruby mountains. The large living room is enhanced by the coziness of an electric fireplace. The expansive kitchen features granite tile countertops, a breakfast bar, and plenty of cabinet space. The lower cabinets have a pullout feature on the bottom. The master bedroom has room darkening blinds and a large closet with two entry points. The master bath was recently remodeled to include a tile shower, double sinks, and tile flooring. The back of the home has a new redwood deck, perfect for backyard BBQs and entertaining. Book a showing today this home will go fast!