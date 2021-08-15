3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $275,000

3 bedrooms, 2 baths modular home on 2.87 acres. Beautiful mountain view! Well kept, and ready for you! Split bedroom floor plan. With living room and family room. The beautiful kitchen is detailed with a breakfast bar and pendant lighting. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet. The master bath features a walk-in shower, double sinks, and a lovely garden tub. Partially landscaped, RV and boat parking, with a detached 2 car garage.