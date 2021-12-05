 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $275,000

  • Updated
Welcome to 749 Parkridge Pkwy, this 3 bed 2 bath home is ready for a buyer today. Home is in pristine condition, has incredible views of our Ruby Mountains and a detached shop. Master suite has new flooring put in, crown molding through out home new blinds that stay, roof was done within the last 5 years, and a nice vinyl privacy fencing around the back yard! Home is a modular home on a permanent foundation.

