This move-in ready home is waiting for YOU! Adorable stone/rock patio in front with lilac trees which welcomes you and your guests with a warm inviting entry. The open living room has a wood stove, bay window, built-in shelving, & plenty of room for living space. The dining area is open to the kitchen that offers newer stainless steel appliances (fridge stays!) and a large pantry. Master suite has a great view of the Rubies and is split from the other 2 bedrooms and includes a walk-in closet, shower/tub, & large vanity. The other 2 bedrooms are a great size! New carpet JUST installed & vinyl flooring as well. Outside you'll find grass with sprinkler system, mature trees PLUS horse/animal lean-to/stall area (just finish the fencing to your liking). New windows + exterior of home painted w/ transfer of warranty included! Washer/dryer to stay including the riding mower. This home even has A/C! Hurry at this price it won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $280,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – An Elko woman was arrested Thursday for a third time this month, on her second felony charge.
Deaths climb to 82 since the pandemic began
He fell asleep, but woke up suddenly with a white plastic garbage bag over his head, he reported to police
ELKO – A second BASE jumper has died in the Ruby Mountains this summer.
"Please help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and keep our healthcare system from being overrun"
ELKO – Three more COVID-related deaths were reported Thursday in Elko County, raising the total for September to 17 and matching the most dead…
ELKO – Four more elementary schools announced face-covering requirements after reporting outbreaks of Covid-19 on Wednesday.
ELKO – Elko County firefighters were called to the Willow Creek Ranch between Jiggs and Lee in the middle of the night when a haystack caught fire.
CARSON CITY – Nevada’s 2022 Teacher of the Year was honored this week for her work in western Nevada, but she’s no stranger to the Elko area.
CARSON CITY – A food service worker at the Ely State Prison has been arrested on a charge of smuggling methamphetamine into the maximum-securi…