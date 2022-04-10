3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $285,000

This adorable 3 bed 2 bath home with a detached garage is the perfect home, the pellet stove was just purchaseed in Jan, fresh paint througout home, new appliances last year, tankless water heater, ALL electric, and septic was put on risers. This home offers ample amount of space, and you cant live without the HUGE walk in pantry! *** CONTINGENT UPON SELLERS FINDING A HOME, PLEASE DO A 60-75 DAY ESCROW***