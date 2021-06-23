Like New ALL ELECTRIC 3 bedroom 2 bathroom manufactured home! Along the front of the home you have green grass, trees and a darling fence to add extra curb appeal. Entering the home you have a large living area leading to the master suite featuring a large walk in closet, garden tub and stand up shower. Off the main living room is a bonus family room! On the other end of the home you have two large bedrooms , and an additional full bathroom. Kitchen features a darling rustic breakfast bar, walk-in pantry & lots of cabinets. Mudd room / laundry room that leads right to the back yard! Off the bonus family room you also have double sliding doors that lead you out to the new (built summer of 2020) covered patio to enjoy evening gatherings, fully fenced back yard with trees and grass (sod laid summer 2020). Detached 624 Sqft side shop with electricity. This large lot has an abundance of space for your camper, and all your outdoor toys!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $285,000
