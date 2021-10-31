3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $285,000

Have horses and other animals?! Newly installed drill steel fence horse pasture, with lights, is all ready for your animals! Lots of space to park your Camper, Boat, vehicles and other toys. Shed has a roll up door that could be a workshop or just for storage. There is also a covered area to store your firewood. Garage has 220! This property is also located in a cul de sac! As you walk into the home you are greeted by an adorable entry way with barn wood. Next you will find the massive living room with a wood burning fireplace, perfect for those chilly days! Off of the living room is the kitchen and dining area, a door leads outside to the new patio, great for those Barbeques and firepit nights!