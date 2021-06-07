3 bed / 2 bath home on over 2 acres of land in Spring Creek, NV. You will love the breathtaking views of ruby mountains from the back deck. The home is one level with a spacious layout. The kitchen features a double oven, granite countertops, and a breakfast bar with pendant lighting. The large living room has a pellet stove. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and a tiled shower/ tub. The property is fully fenced and has mature landscaping and trees. Call today! This home is priced to sell. View More
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $285,000
