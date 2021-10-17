3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $285,000

Beautiful 3 bed, 2 bath home with an open floor plan, amazing view of the Ruby Mountains, and from back deck great mountain and valley views. When you walk in you are greeted with vaulted ceilings and an open floor plan. Laundry room leads to the garage and contains a built-in home security system with its own monitor in the linen closet. In the master bedroom, you have a sliding door to the deck, new custom bathroom double sinks. with blue tooth lighting and sounds. The family room has a huge window with views of the Rubies that lets in tons of natural light. New paint, sinks, flooring, baseboard trim, and doors throughout the home. The kitchen has tile countertops with a new dishwasher and refrigerator stays. The kitchen- dining area has a sliding door that leads out to a deck that runs along the whole house. Extensive pavers with lightning in the yard. Ready for you to add your personal touches. Two large sails cover the deck for shade that comes with the home. Great lighting outback with dog runs, chicken coop, and area for ducks... and don't miss the playset for your kids!! THIS home has it all!! Don't miss out