 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $292,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $292,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $292,000

New listing alert! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is close to the marina! This home features an open layout, gorgeous kitchen, and large living room. But the outside is the best part! On nearly 1.6 acres this fully fenced property has views of the rubies. Fresh gravel in 2020, full sprinkler system front and back, and a BRAND NEW ROOF being put on as we speak! Oh and I can't forget all the beautiful mature trees!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

School board: 'Masks optional'
Local

School board: 'Masks optional'

ELKO – School board trustees finalized the reopening plan that gave parents and students the choice to wear masks at school Tuesday night.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News