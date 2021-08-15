3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $292,000

New listing alert! Don't miss this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home that is close to the marina! This home features an open layout, gorgeous kitchen, and large living room. But the outside is the best part! On nearly 1.6 acres this fully fenced property has views of the rubies. Fresh gravel in 2020, full sprinkler system front and back, and a BRAND NEW ROOF being put on as we speak! Oh and I can't forget all the beautiful mature trees!