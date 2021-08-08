3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $295,000

Fresh & clean-this home boasts in natural light from all the windows! Just painted & new carpet installed! Vaulted ceilings, open floor plan from the large living room to the dining area and kitchen. Master suite with a sliding door that leads to the back yard, tub/shower combo, & a great-sized walk-in closet. The other two bedrooms are also very spacious! Outside you'll find beautiful trees, luscious grass (there are sprinklers!), & a private patio area with so much potential! The views of the Rubies are amazing. This home backs up to a greenbelt which adds more space between houses & more privacy! New roof in 2020! Don't let this charmer pass you by!