This breathtaking 3 bed 2 bath home is like new and like nothing you've seen before! Open concept layout with vaulted ceilings and large center island tying the living room, dining room, and kitchen seamlessly together as one. Kitchen boasts farm sink and stainless steel dishwasher in over sized center island, stainless steel refrigerator, and a hooded range/oven accented by a stunning arch with recessed lighting and brick back splash that will make your jaw drop!Tons of cabinet space! Shhh, the pantry is a secret! Faux cabinetry creates a secret door to your walk in pantry! Wine bar with sliding barn wood doors is just another unique and beautiful detail of this home. All rooms are spacious! Shower tub combo in main bathroom. Master bedroom does not disappoint! Large walk-in closet and a master bathroom that's an absolute dream! Massive walk in shower tiled from ceiling to floor with 1/2 glass wall!! Home built in 2021 like new! ALL ELECTRIC!! NO PROPANE BILLS!!! Central A/C!!! With beautiful view of Ruby Mtns of backyard! Tons of natural light from large windows! Play set not included in sale. Refrigerator and wine fridge not included but are both negotiable with acceptable offer