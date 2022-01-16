 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $299,999

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $299,999

Take a look at this adorable beck built ALL ELECTRIC home, this home has a thermostat in each room being able to control the temp in every room. Upgraded insulation package, a built in room in the garage for all your additional storage needs and a flat usable lot. Back yard has a privacy fence for your animals as well. Come see this stunner!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News