Back on Market no fault to the Sellers! Welcome to 451 White Oak Dr! This home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms offering 1,344-sf. The interior of the home has all new paint thought, carpet and Life Proof flooring. Home prior to closing with have new front concrete steps and side walk and all new gutters and downspouts! As soon as you look at the property you will see the 24x24 shop and that it is fully fenced. The living room has a pellet stove and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a newer fridge, stove and dishwasher. There are two decks one off the back off the dining room and one of the master bedroom. There is space for chickens and a separate fenced area ready for any other animals you have. Schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $305,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The body was found last week by a hunter
A search warrant was issued for Dudley’s home and four other minor children were found there
ELKO – A juvenile is facing felony charges after a school shooting threat was posted via social media.
ELKO – An Elko man died early Monday morning in a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 80 between Elko and Wells.
ELKO – Four Elko County residents were selected to fill vacancies on the school board Tuesday, with one seat left empty.
ELKO – Deputies tracked down a shooting suspect from Utah and recovered a woman who had been shot and driven into Elko County on Thursday afternoon.
ELKO – A report on a pedestrian injury that occurred on Mountain City Highway earlier this month has been forwarded to the Elko City Attorney …
ELKO – A Crescent Valley man was arrested on multiple felony charges after police tracked down a vehicle used in the crimes.
ELKO — “I’m trying to figure out how to get our mule deer back,” Elko County Commissioner Wilde Brough told fellow commissioners this month.