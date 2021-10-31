3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $305,000

Back on Market no fault to the Sellers! Welcome to 451 White Oak Dr! This home has 3 spacious bedrooms, 2 bathrooms offering 1,344-sf. The interior of the home has all new paint thought, carpet and Life Proof flooring. Home prior to closing with have new front concrete steps and side walk and all new gutters and downspouts! As soon as you look at the property you will see the 24x24 shop and that it is fully fenced. The living room has a pellet stove and vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has a newer fridge, stove and dishwasher. There are two decks one off the back off the dining room and one of the master bedroom. There is space for chickens and a separate fenced area ready for any other animals you have. Schedule a showing today!