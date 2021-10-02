Welcome to 606 Palace Parkway. What a fantastic location! This home offers ample square footage, while feeling cozy. The main level offers two bedrooms that are are both spacious, with generous closets. The walk-out basement offers a 2nd full bath, a 3rd bedroom, and a very large 4th room that can be used as a bedroom, family room, game room, anything you desire. Large trees seclude the front yard. The back acreage is fully fenced, and boasts more trees. There is a brand new rock retaining wall, and xeriscaped area out back that directly faces the Ruby Mountains, with no obstructions! The sizable deck wraps midway around the home, along the back, and looks out over the back yard. There is also an enclosed sun room off of the deck that is just waiting for a hot tub! New carpet installed in basement, and main level carpets just professionally cleaned. Come see this all this home has to offer!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $305,000
