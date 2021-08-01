3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $305,000

Feel right at HOME here at 963 Bronco Drive! As you walk into the entry, you'll be greeted with vaulted ceilings & an open concept floor plan. So much natural light from the 1-year "new" windows, including the adorable window trim (so unique!). Kitchen is open to the dining & living room & the fridge stays! Great pantry space! Exterior of home was professionally painted in 2020! Relax on the beautiful all-pressure treated wood deck in the back & check out the new 5' chain link fence JUST installed! All light switches, outlets & covers replaced with modern white by a licensed electrician & all can lighting & ceiling fans + exterior lights replaced. Pellet stove from Comforts of Home installed in 2019 that creates a cozy feeling in those cold months! Laundry room acts more of a mudroom & offers even more storage space. New carpet in LR & bedrooms in 2019. The views of the Ruby Mtns are spectacular from the front & back yards. Make this house your HOME today! Sellers are related to listing agent.