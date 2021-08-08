Location, location!! Views of the Rubies! Upon entering, you're greeted by the spacious living area that opens up to the kitchen/dining area. Down the hall is where you'll find a full-sized bath with a shower tub combo, 2 large guest bedrooms, and the master bedroom at the end of the hallway. The master bedroom is oversized with plenty of space for all your furniture and a large closet! The bathroom is attached to give you extra privacy. This home is move-in ready, not only for you but the pets with all tile flooring. This 3 bed 2 bath home sits on a little over 1 acre with chainlink fencing and a GREENHOUSE.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $309,000
