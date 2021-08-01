3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $315,000

3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home in Spring Creek, NV. This tri-level home has new wood laminated flooring and fresh paint. The kitchen, dining room, and living room are located on the main level. The kitchen has an electric range, chandelier, and pantry. The living room has beautiful large metal frame windows. The bedrooms are located upstairs. The large master bedroom features a walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and two sinks in the master bath. The lower level features a laundry room, a family room with a pellet stove, and a half bath. The property has two greenhouses, a storage shed, and a shop. The shop is insulated with concrete flooring. The home has a beautiful yard with trees, mature landscaping, and sprinklers. This well-loved home is a must-see.