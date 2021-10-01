Beautifully maintained Beck built home! This home offers 1,450SF, 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms all on 1.64 acres. Enter into the vaulted open concept living, dining, and kitchen areas. Kitchen cabinets provide tons of storage along with the large island and pantry. Great space for entertaining or relaxing with family at the end of the day! Continue to unwind in the master bedroom with updated flooring an amazing view of the Ruby Mountains. Master bathroom features a huge vanity with ample counter space and a 6ft tile surrounded tub/shower combo. This split bedroom floorpan also includes spacious spare bedrooms with updated flooring. Step outside through the sliding door to the fully fenced backyard, built in fire pit and large back patio. Enjoy the view you'll see from there when you schedule your in person showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $315,000
