3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $315,000

Come see this beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home with 1568 liveable sq/ft, built-in 2012 sitting on 1.32 acres. This very nice home sits in a quiet cul-de-sac just minutes away from the Spring Creek Marina. It also has central air, fresh paint, and new vinyl floors in the living room and entryway. The kitchen features granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. The master suite has beautiful bay windows with his and hers sinks in the master bathroom, as well as a big walk-in shower. The backyard is fenced and has a nice covered patio to relax under. This home is also ALL ELECTRIC, so no big propane bills! Come take a look!