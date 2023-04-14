Welcome to 505 Lawndale Dr. This beautiful newer construction home is 1423 sq ft and has 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms that sits on 1.6 acres. This single level home was built in 2016 and features a beautiful kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances. It features an open floor plan that is great for entertaining. The back deck is a great place to enjoy your morning coffee while watching a beautiful sunrise over the mountains . It features great RV parking and room for a shop! this home is ready for you to make it yours!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $319,000
