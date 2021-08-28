Located in the heart of Spring Creek, this spacious one-level home offers an open layout & a fenced backyard. The front porch gives you great views of the sunset and is waiting for your seasonal decorations all year long! The main living area boasts hardwood flooring and has an open concept and also has a pellet stove to keep you warm all winter. The kitchen has a breakfast bar and plenty of counterspace + a large pantry. You will appreciate the split bedroom floorplan and the Master suite offers a large walk-in closet & a great bathroom that you will love to unwind in! The large laundry room offers plenty of storage, a utility sink & a built-in ironing board! The oversized garage gives you plenty of storage including a workbench area, built-in shelves, ceiling racks & check out that fan! The backyard has a privacy fence and the home sits on just over an acre - conveniently located near the Spring Creek Golf Course, grocery store/restaurants/gas station & the new elementary school!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $322,000
