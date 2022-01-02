 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $330,000

  • Updated
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $330,000

Welcome to this ranch style home that features 3 bedrooms 2 baths with open floorplan and vaulted ceilings with a view of the Ruby mountains. Woodstove in the living room will keep the house cozy in the winter months, kitchen has tile countertops and a raised breakfast bar, sliding glass door off the dining room to the back deck, spacious main bedroom with walk in closet and en suite bath with double vanities, separate tub and walk in shower. Laundry/mud room is off garage entry, asphalt driveway, central air, storage shed

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News