3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $335,000

Vaulted ceilings welcome you into this 3 bedroom 2 bath home near the Marina in Spring Creek. Pellet stove for cozy winter and central air for summer! Covered patio inside fenced backyard, with a greenhouse. xeriscape yard with trees and shrubs on drip system! Kitchen has tons of storage. New carpet in bedrooms, Vinyl plank in living room with tile in Kitchen! Oversized garage with storage and custom cabinets. Enjoy the Marina just across Charlwood Dr.