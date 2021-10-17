3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $339,000

True pride in ownership throughout this home! Come take a look at this unique home with an amazing master suite! Upstairs has 3 bedroom and 2 full bathrooms, downstairs is a large room to make an additional living room, a room that can be used as another bedroom (has no egress window but does have a closet). The previous owners had the laundry room put downstairs with a laundry chute but the original plumbing is still upstairs in the mud room off the garage so you have options. A new roof was done in 2018 as well! Property borders BLM making it very peaceful, and some incredible views! You wont want to to miss this one!