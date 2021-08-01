Take a look at this beautiful 3 bed/2.5 bath home in Spring Creek. The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and gas range. The living room has vaulted ceilings with the large windows bring in natural light and are anti reflective. The pellet stove will keep you warm on those cold winter nights. The master bedroom features a walk in closet and master bath with a double vanity and jetted tub. And the view from the master bedroom window is amazing. Family room down stairs opens up to the back yard, where you'll find a nice deck and patio, perfect for large gatherings. Off from the garage is a room that can be used as an office or man cave. Schedule a showing today! This one won't last long!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $339,500
