This almost 2 acre home has a spectacular view of the Ruby Mountains! You can sit on the covered wooden deck and look at the Rubies or just sit and enjoy the beautiful mature landscaped yard that wraps around from the front to the back. The back yard also has a big wooden deck for your summer time Bar B Q's. There is a very compacted horseshoe driveway that goes around the back of the house to the other side for easy in and out access for heavy equipment, motorhomes, etc.. There is a 1,600 sqf detached garage/shop that is insulated and heated with power to do your welding needs. This home has a large open concept living area with the living room, kitchen and dining room in one big space. Off the kitchen is the laundry room/mud room which has a built in drink refrigerator, sink and custom cabinetry in which one of the cabinets holds the tankless water heater. One bedroom has French doors and wooden floor that would make for a perfect office, exercise room, craft room or whatever you wish!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $340,000
