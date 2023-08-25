WOW, don't miss this South Fork Hill Top Home. This beautiful Clayton Home was set on its foundation on this oversized 44.16 acre property in 2020. It comes complete with 30x30 900sqft insulated Cleary Pole Barn/ Shop/ Garage with 12ft eaves. From your kitchen and primary bedroom you over look the entire South Fork Reservoir. As you look North you can take in the meadows and South Fork River feeding the reservoir. When you look East you can see a great panoramic view of the Ruby Mountains including the notorious Ruby Dome. This home features all electric appliances and power delivered from Wells Rural Electric. It has a private well with new bladder installed in 2020 and offers an extra filtration system inside the home. The front yard was fenced for dogs and the front door has a doggie door for easy pup access. Internet is provided by Hughes Net via satellite. You don't want to miss this opportunity for a newer, lightly lived in home fully set up for years of enjoyment with tons of recreation adventures right out your door.