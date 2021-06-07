 Skip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $340,000

3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $340,000

Wowza! Check out this Hilltop Location Bailey Home! Unbelievable views of the Rubies-you just can't build on a lot like this any more! The oversized windows in the expansive living room makes the views even more spectacular! Vaulted ceilings create a "grand entrance" when you walk into this lovely home. In the kitchen you'll find great counter & cabinet space, newer appliances (fridge stays), breakfast nook, & dining area with great built-in cabinets/hutch for even more storage. Leading to the back yard there's a 26x28 concrete patio, fencing poles installed (just needs finishing the way you want!) + RV pad on side of 3-car garage. Master suite has a walk-in closet, soaker jetted tub & Shower, & double sinks. Laundry room has extra storage as well. Newer seamless gutters + so much more to offer! Get in today and make the "Blue Jay" house your HOME! View More

