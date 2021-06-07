Wowza! Check out this Hilltop Location Bailey Home! Unbelievable views of the Rubies-you just can't build on a lot like this any more! The oversized windows in the expansive living room makes the views even more spectacular! Vaulted ceilings create a "grand entrance" when you walk into this lovely home. In the kitchen you'll find great counter & cabinet space, newer appliances (fridge stays), breakfast nook, & dining area with great built-in cabinets/hutch for even more storage. Leading to the back yard there's a 26x28 concrete patio, fencing poles installed (just needs finishing the way you want!) + RV pad on side of 3-car garage. Master suite has a walk-in closet, soaker jetted tub & Shower, & double sinks. Laundry room has extra storage as well. Newer seamless gutters + so much more to offer! Get in today and make the "Blue Jay" house your HOME! View More
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $340,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
ELKO – A missing Osino man’s remains belonging to Doug Hegge who disappeared in 2019 was identified by the Washoe County Medical Examiner’s Office.
Several from the audience handed donations to Commissioner Rex Steninger during the meeting, including Elko County Sheriff Aitor Narvaiza, who said “it is very rewarding, very uplifting to have this resolution.”
It will not apply to universities or schools that have agreements with local tribes like Elko High School, which got permission in 1994 from the Elko Band Council of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone Indians to use “Indians” as its mascot.
ELKO – A Mesquite woman was arrested early Saturday morning in a vehicle that had been reported stolen less than two days earlier from a downt…
Spring Creek and Elko High School seniors experienced different weather conditions during graduation ceremonies due to a thunderstorm that rol…
“She also grabbed one of Walmart’s purses and stuffed merchandise into that one as well”
ELKO – The Elko Daily Free Press obtains environmental health inspections of food establishments through public information requests submitted…