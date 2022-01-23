Check out this very clean immaculate move-in ready home! This home has plenty of storage, with wire surround sound speakers to stay. Large 3 car garage, walk-in pantry, customized barn door in the master. You'll love the vaulted ceilings and the open floor plan on this home. Backyard includes a covered back patio with wired for your own speakers, includes a nice mix of gravel and yard, oh and the playground in the backyard stays! The washer and dryer will also stay with an acceptable offer.
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $345,000
