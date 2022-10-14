3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $345,000

If you're looking for tranquility in a convenient location this is the home for you! This 3-bedroom, 2-bathroom home sits nestled against a pond with beautiful mountain views. The back patio is the perfect place to watch ducks, deer and geese. Perfect for any nature lover! The home has been beautifully maintained and is close to schools, shopping, gym and coffee shop. Large master bedroom with walk-in closet, ceiling fan, and attached bathroom featuring a walk-in tiled shower. The home has a large laundry room with a tiled floor. The large open kitchen has a picturesque view of the pond in the backyard. The 2-car garage is insulated. There is even room to park a large RV next to the parking pad. Schedule a showing today!