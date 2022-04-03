This 3 bedroom, 2 bath home is located where peace meets charming! Fully renovated/remodeled kitchen & dining with all new flooring, countertops, backsplash, sink, faucet, stainless steel appliances, light fixtures & trimmed ceiling! Living area with a natural wood burning stove that circulates the cozy heat ALL throughout! Spacious master bedroom and bath with remodeled, beautiful tiled shower. Both master and main bathrooms have double sinks, plenty of counter space, lighting & storage! Oversized laundry with utility sink. You can relax and/or sleep comfortably with ceiling fans in every room! 2 car garage with shelving and refrigerator. Front yard with covered front porch, landscaping, mature trees, and a garden area. Fully fenced backyard with deck that walks out from dining room. Automatic sprinkling system installed in both the front and back of property as well as electrical fencing. Driveway has been graded/graveled which makes for an easy entrance! Come take a look!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $345,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Spring Creek man was shot to death Tuesday evening near Carlin and the shooter was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, acc…
Westbound lanes closed
ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office is reporting a shooting incident off Interstate 80 west of Carlin.
Property owners association also in the process of hiking fines and amending other rules
ELKO – A 16-hour manhunt for a homicide suspect in Eureka County ended Wednesday, but the Eureka County Sheriff is not saying whether he was f…
ELKO – The Eureka County Sheriff’s Office has identified a suspect in a homicide Tuesday evening west of Carlin.
A joint statement released Thursday by sheriff's officials of rural Churchill and Lyon counties said cause of death of Naomi Irion is known ...
ELKO – An Elko woman who has been arrested seven times in the past two years was booked this week on charges of stealing a car that was lent t…
ELKO – An Elko man has been sentenced to up to five years in prison after striking a man in the head with a walking stick last summer.
RENO, Nev. (AP) — A rural Nevada man who was jailed a week ago on a kidnapping charge is now accused of killing the 18-year-old woman whose bo…