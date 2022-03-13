 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $349,999

  Updated
Adorable home with stunning views of the Ruby Mountains, on a corner lot! This 3 bed 2 bath home sits on almost an acre and a half, has fencing out back and a horse shelter, also offering a paved driveway and trees and bushes. Inside you cant help but notice how clean and well maintained this home is, carpet was replaced in 2020 same with the roof, all NEW and beautiful appliances, home has an air filtration system as well. Downstairs is unfinished but offers plenty of space to add additional bed and baths. Make this super cute home a must see today!

