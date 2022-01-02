Come see this immaculate 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with 1856 of livable sq/ft on 2.35 acres. This home is beaming with pride of ownership! The dining room, kitchen and living room are open and inviting with big bay windows, plenty of natural light, and a pellet stove to keep you warm in the winter and central A/C to keep you cool in the summer. The basement is fully finished, has another 1/2 bathroom as well as an entrance to the garage. The yard is fully landscaped with an automatic sprinkler system. The 20x20 concrete patio with a fire pit is perfect for entertaining and enjoying those hot summer nights. Be sure to check out the 30x40 pole barn with a 30 amp RV hookup, a large fenced area for all of your animals, as well as a 20x20 dog run. This home is in pristine condition and has been VERY well taken care of. It is priced to sell, so schedule your appointment today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $350,000
