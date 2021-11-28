This beautiful storybook home with wrap around porch is ready for a new family! The interior is recently painted, and has new flooring installed. Kitchen is adorable with dining room right off the side, new refrigerator, stove and dishwasher, the pantry in the kitchen is large and made for lots of storage. The furnace is 4 years old, has a newer pellet stove, water softener and reverse osmosis in kitchen. The master suite is upstairs and master has a large walk in closet and master bathroom has a corner tub plus separate shower. The wrap around porch is spectacular and perfect for enjoying the views of the marina and the ruby mountains. The porch railing is vinyl, and deck is freshly painted. Dog kennels, shed and stand alone carport stay. There is a 5 camera system that will stay with the home as well. This great home has a circular driveway with full landscaping and a American flag. This home is beautiful and will not last long, schedule a showing today!
3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $357,990
-
- Updated
Shaun J. Christian, 49, of Carlin was arrested Nov. 22, 2021, at 975 Terminal Way for fugitive felon from another state.
