3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $362,500

New Construction home that will sit on 1.06 acres nestled in a peaceful cul-de-sac. This is the Toscana Model with an open floor plan, 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, covered patio, and an oversized fully insulated 2 car garage. Living room and kitchen offer a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT ALL NATURAL cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, MOEN brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & thick 50oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, walk in closet and tiled shower/bath. Feel less stressed with extremely low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating & cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, heated/cooled crawlspace, and an overall superior built home! Property will be nicely graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Completion date to be December 2022. New home for the holidays! Constructed by Legion Construction & Development LLC. Images are from finished model. Agent and owner are related.