3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $364,500

Conveniently located just a couple mins from the highway, this large one-level home sits on over 2 acres and has phenomenal views of the Ruby Mountains! This open floorplan features an extra-large living room that's open to the kitchen. There's also an area that can be used as a formal dining room, office/den & workout area! The split bedroom floor plan features 3 great-sized bedrooms and a large closet in the Master suite. The backyard is fenced and has a separate dog run area - the entire 2.04 acres has been cleared & septic risers were installed recently! The home features a 3 car garage, central air & all appliances stay!