3 Bedroom Home in Spring Creek - $365,000

New Construction home on a charming lot with mature trees and great location! Open floor plan with 3 bedroom, 2 bath, laundry, and oversized, fully insulated 2 car garage! Living room and kitchen that offers a very spacious & comfortable entertaining area! Beautiful CUSTOM BUILT knotty hickory cabinetry with elegant hardware, granite countertops, Moen brushed nickel fixtures, hard surface & waterproof flooring, & 45oz carpet throughout! Master has vaulted ceiling with potted shelf, tile shower and walk in closet. Enjoy low utility costs with 100% efficiency 20 seer heating and cooling system, upgraded windows, 30 year architectural roof, and an overall, quality built home! Property has been graded and left with a flat area for a future workshop as well! Construction will be finished the end of September!